Assemblymember James C. Ramos on Dec. 5 was sworn in as the representative for the newly drawn 45th Assembly District, representing the cities of Highland, San Bernardino and Redlands (which he represented in previous terms) as well as two new cities – Fontana and Rialto.
“I want to thank the constituents of the 40th Assembly District for their support during my first two terms in the legislature and for creating history by allowing me to become the first California Native American ever elected to the state legislature. It is a tremendous honor and responsibility for which I will always be grateful,” Ramos said.
He added: “For the constituents of my new 45th Assembly District, I want to express my deep appreciation for their support in November and my commitment to serve them with integrity, diligence and respect.”
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said she was "excited" to have Ramos as a new Assembly representative for a portion of Fontana.
"He is a dogged fighter for his constituents," Warren said. "We need his persistence and legislative skill during these turbulent times. He understands that we have a lot of work ahead of us to restore jobs and services after the pandemic. James will do what he always does -- listen to constituents and district leaders, then roll up his sleeves and get to work.”
Liz Brown, district vice-president of CAL FIRE, Local 2881, also praised Ramos.
"James Ramos is fully invested in his district and brings real solutions and decisive action to problems that affect our district," Brown said. “He supports public safety in a manner not seen very often in politics today, which is why we have supported him from the beginning of his political career. He is a man of his word; when he commits to a solution, you can be sure he will be right there next to you putting in the hard work to make lasting change in California. CAL FIRE Local 2881 is proud and honored to work along side James for another term to keep moving this great state forward.”
Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association President Grant Ward said: “SEBA is pleased to have Assemblymember James Ramos as a public safety partner. We value his efforts on behalf of our members who work to keep our communities safe every day.”
----- RAMOS also introduced three measures on Dec. 5:
AB 42: Exempts dwellings (primarily tiny homes) of 500 feet or less from fire sprinkler requirement. Fire sprinklers are already exempted in some limited circumstances. Tiny homes are a unique way to tackle the housing crisis, particularly for homeless youth, and the exemption would ease the path for homeless housing providers to build more tiny homes. Sponsor: Family Assistance Program.
AB 44: Grants tribal police officers access to the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System referred to as CLETS. Measure also allows tribal police officers to maintain peace officer status in California and gives them access to state law enforcement resources and databases. This law would aid in combatting the issue of violence against Native Americans, particularly women and girls. Yurok Tribe Chairman Joe James said: “Indigenous persons, especially Indigenous women and girls, are disproportionately affected by violence, human trafficking, and murder, and become ‘missing’ at much higher rates than people of other racial groups. The Yurok Tribe declared an emergency almost a year ago in response to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons (MMIWP) and is well-aware of the desperate need for this legislation.” Sponsor: Yurok Tribe
AB 46: Reintroduction of Ramos 2022 military pension state tax exemption measure, AB 1623. California is now the only state in the country that does not provide any type of tax exemption for military pensions. Jeffrey L. Breiten, 3rd vice-president, Legislative Affairs of California Council of Chapters Affiliated Military Officers Association of America (CALMOAA) said, “By providing an exemption to military retirement, as every other state in the nation currently does, California can reverse the steady decline of military retirees calling California home upon their retirement and keep that valuable skilled workforce in California.” Sponsor: CALMOAA
