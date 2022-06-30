Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) and San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. recently announced that $7 million is included in the 2022-23 state budget to finalize funding of a fire station in the local area.
The future station would serve the communities of Lytle Creek and Rosena Ranch and is positioned to aid the cities of Fontana, San Bernardino, and Rialto, Ramos said in a news release.
“The area where the station will be located is developing quickly along the I-15 freeway, a major corridor to the central part of our county,” Ramos said. “It is critical that as this area is developed, we also enhance our public safety resources to meet the new needs.”
Baca added: “This fire station has been committed to the Rosena Ranch community for some time now and receiving the funding toward the creation of this station is a major victory for our community. I would like to thank Assemblymember Ramos for assisting the county in delivering this promise. It gives me peace of mind knowing that in an area of dry vegetation as we deal with a drought, there will be a fire station nearby to protect our neighborhoods.”
Baca noted that while the station already has $6 million in committed funding from the County Fire Reserve account dedicated to the Rosena Ranch community, another $7 million is needed to complete the project. The state funding will close the gap.
When completed, the fire station and sheriff sub-station will be staffed 24 hours/365 days by a San Bernardino County Fire Protection District engine crew and provide an office for San Bernardino County deputy sheriffs.
Current project design calls for a two-story building, with the first floor consisting of parking for emergency response vehicles, fire/sheriff office space, and a customer service counter. The second floor would consist of five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, a day room, and a physical fitness/training area for the public safety officers.
