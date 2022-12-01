Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes announced on Dec. 1 that she intends to run for the California State Senate's 29th District seat in 2024.
Reyes, a Democrat, is now the Assembly majority leader. She represents the 50th District, which includes Fontana and several other cities.
"This State Senate seat consists almost entirely of communities I have previously or am currently representing in the State Assembly," Reyes said in a statement. "Our campaign looks forward to making the case to the people of the Inland Empire that we can continue delivering critical resources to the region. We will continue leading on important issues such as providing quality jobs to our residents, resources for infrastructure, and environmental justice.
"I look forward to formally announcing my candidacy, sharing several key endorsements, and laying out an inclusive vision for our community. We can ensure that the Inland Empire receives our fair share of resources, and does so without leaving anyone behind.”
Fontana has been represented in the State Senate by Connie Leyva, who will now become the executive director of KVCR this month.
