Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes honored Shirrell McCarey as the 2020 Veteran of the Year for the 47th Assembly District during the 4th annual event held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
McCarey, a resident of San Bernardino, served in the U.S. Navy, both active duty and reserve, from 1977 to 2012 as a Naval Commander. During this time, McCarey would serve in the final stages of the Vietnam War and she would also serve in the Gulf War. Her military career would see her be deployed to Vietnam, Grenada, Chernobyl, and the Middle East. After her time in the military, she went on to become a mental health advisor for the Loma Linda Mental Health Advisory Board for 15 years.
In addition to her service and leadership, she maintains a membership with the California Leadership for Women, Cal Vets, Disabled American Veterans, and is the Lecture Knight for the Elk Lodge in Victorville. McCarey’s primary interest is serving as a mental health advisor for veterans across the country.
After a review of the many nominations, 25 veterans were selected as finalists from throughout the area for the Veteran of the Year award, which honors veterans who live, work, or volunteer in the 47th Assembly District.
“Mrs. McCarey has received several awards over her illustrious career, including the Unit Citation Award and Good Conduct Medal, but the award she is most proud of is the one she received from Loma Lima VA clinic. She received her award on May 25, 2016, after saving the lives of three veterans during a hostage situation where she was able to get the suspect to surrender peacefully via negotiations," Reyes said. "The dedication she has demonstrated in supporting her fellow veterans is just one example of how tries to fulfill her life’s mission to uplift others. I’m proud to honor a good soldier and a good friend."
Four Fontana residents were among the Veteran of the Year finalists -- Martin Daly, Kylee Quintanilla, Howard Eckert, and Dennis Acron.
