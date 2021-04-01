Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) has proposed a bill which, if approved by the state, could have an impact on future warehouse construction in Fontana.
AB 1547 would establish a good neighbor policy for warehouse developments, which Reyes said would require responsible environmental standards to mitigate the impact of warehouse developments on schools, residential neighborhoods and the surrounding environment.
Specifically, AB 1547 would require the following prior to the approval of a warehouse development:
1) A 1,000-yard buffer zone between the boundary of the site and sensitive land use such as schools, parks and residential neighborhoods.
2) Local notice to the affected community with details about the project.
3) Require on-site equipment such as forklifts and other dock machinery to be powered by zero emission technology.
4) Require construction equipment to use highest emission standards currently available.
5) Conduct an analysis of air quality impacts of the warehouse development, taking into account the truck traffic increase caused by the project.
6) Require project applicant to hold series of community meetings with affected residents to develop a community benefits agreement. This agreement must include a) a plan to incorporate zero emission trucks; b) the use of zero emission last mile delivery; and c) local hire for jobs.
“If California is going to meet its environmental goals, we must develop environmental standards for warehouse developments, which often are built near already disadvantaged communities and account for nearly half of NOx emissions,” Reyes said. “The lockdowns required because of the COVID-19 pandemic showed the ability of the logistic industry to get supplies and necessary household items to people all across California. This efficiency comes with a cost to the health of communities near warehouses that suffer from the emissions of diesel truck traffic nearly every day, all day. We must find a balance between the logistics industry and the protection of residents' health.”
Reyes, the majority leader in the Assembly, represents District 47, which includes Fontana and other nearby cities.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren issued the following statement in regard to the proposal:
"We embrace the opportunity to discuss this legislation and hope that we can be at the table for this dialogue. Fontana has been a leader in adopting policies to ensure that all businesses are good neighbors. Among other efforts, we ensure every new business that is constructed follows the California Environmental Quality Act and all other state and federal laws.
"What we need to discuss is ensuring that cities can retain the ability to establish land use policies that are appropriate for the local area. We don’t need one size fits all mandates from Sacramento that will eliminate jobs and force Fontana residents to go elsewhere for work."
