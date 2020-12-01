Bob Bryant, a highly-regarded associate pastor at Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, died after being infected with COVID-19, the church said on Facebook.
Bryant, his wife Lori, and one of his sons tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 24.
"I had no symptoms and Bob had most of the symptoms," Lori said on Facebook.
Bob was infected with pneumonia, suffered a silent heart attack and had to be put on a ventilator, she said.
Water of Life Pastor Dan Carroll later announced that Bryant had passed away on Nov. 30.
