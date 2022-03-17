Assure Pregnancy Clinic in Fontana wants to continue to provide free services for area residents, and that’s why the clinic held its annual “Walk for Life” fundraiser on March 12.
More than 150 people of all ages walked along the streets of central Fontana, many of them holding signs saying “Life is a Beautiful Choice” and “Being Pro-Life is Being Pro-Woman.”
“We’re trying to encourage people to value life,” said Evangeline Sanders, the director of development for Assure Pregnancy Clinic, who said the event was not designed to make a political statement.
The clinic offers these free services, according to the website:
• Lab-certified pregnancy test;
• Professional medical advice;
• Ultrasound.
Assure does not perform or refer abortions, the website said.
Sanders said that during 2020-21, the clinic served nearly 1,400 clients.
The services are made possible through funding from contributions from individuals and organizations, reimbursements from Medi-Cal, and past and current grants from First 5 San Bernardino and various foundations, the website said.
“Many of our staff have been just where you are and we listen with compassion, not judgment,” the website said. “Assure Pregnancy Clinic has no financial interest in your pregnancy because we do not perform abortions or arrange adoptions. Instead, we caringly provide you with all the information you need to make an informed choice.”
Assure Pregnancy Clinic is located at 17057 Foothill Boulevard, Suite 204. For more information, call (909) 232-8460 or visit assure pregnancy.org.
