Assure Pregnancy Clinic in Fontana will be holding a Community Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 17057 Foothill Boulevard.
The event will include activities for children, safety demonstrations, community resource booths, free diapers, drawings, giveaways, food trucks, and snacks.
Assure Pregnancy Clinic is a pregnancy care center which offers many free services throughout each year.
For more information, visit www.AssurePregnancy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.