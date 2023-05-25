Amos Jackson Young, a prominent Inland Empire community leader, has achieved a significant milestone in his lifelong pursuit of education.
At the age of 73, Pastor/Dr. Young graduated from Chaffey Community College with an Associate of Science degree in business administration.
This accomplishment marks the culmination of a remarkable journey that has spanned nearly 55 years.
Young embarked on his educational path in 1968 on a track and field scholarship to Alfred University, New York, and over the years continued to pursue his education at State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz and then at Los Angeles Valley and Los Angeles City College.
Determined to complete his studies, he found inspiration and support from his son, Amos Young, Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Shaquan, who encouraged him to fulfill his academic aspirations.
“I wanted to finish my studies to be an inspiration to my children, grandchildren and other children raised in foster care,” said Young, Sr., who is the pastor of Kingdom of God Revelation Ministries. “Education is a lifelong journey, and my story shows that it is never too late to pursue knowledge and personal growth.”
Young runs a mental health nonprofit in Pomona and his residence and business are in Fontana.
His commitment to education is evident in his long list of accomplishments.
During his career, he has been honored with honorary degrees in theology and humanities and has received numerous awards and recognitions from the State of California, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the City of Pomona, and the Los Angeles Clippers G-League team, among many others.
He has served as executive director of the Pomona Valley Children and Family Services Collaborative, director of the Pomona Valley Micro Enterprise Loan Fund, and as co-chair of the Los Angeles County Pomona Office of the Department of Children and Family Services Community Engagement Committee.
He has also coordinated the California State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Division 1, Parolee Community Re-Entry and Employment and Social Services Resource Fairs.
He has taught pre-employment preparation and workplace communication skills while providing support and guidance in employment application completion, resume writing, and interview technique development in addition to seeking employment opportunity for those graduating from the workshops.
His proud son said that with his father’s recent graduation, Young, Sr. “continues to serve as an inspiration and a testament to the power of perseverance, determination, and lifelong learning. He sets a shining example for individuals of all ages who strive to pursue their educational dreams.”
In fact, Young’s journey is far from over; he plans to continue his undergraduate studies at Cal State San Bernardino in the fall.
