At least one employee has tested positive for the coronavirus at a Kaiser Permanente facility in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
On the county's COVID-19 "Outbreak Summary" page, a list showed that the Kaiser Neuro Step Down Unit had at least one staff member (but less than 11) infected with coronavirus. The specific number of cases was not provided.
No patients were infected at the location, the county said.
This was the first time that the county said that a coronavirus outbreak had occurred at a Kaiser facility in Fontana.
Kaiser Permanente released a statement which read:
"While protection of confidential health information prevents us from commenting about specific cases involving employees, physicians or members, our top priority is to protect the health of all our staff, physicians and members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In cases where our staff or physicians may have contracted COVID-19, including through non-work-related exposure, Kaiser Permanente has comprehensive protocols in place to ensure we protect everyone from additional risk. This includes immediate contact tracing and testing of anyone who may have a high risk of direct exposure to the virus.
"If needed, we also take precautionary and proactive steps to send home employees and doctors who may have been exposed to the virus for temporary isolation to ensure that we can protect them and others from additional risk. We have strict procedures in place to ensure that any staff or physicians who are ill receive the care they need, self-isolate when necessary and return to work only when they are well.
"Additional safety measures at all of our facilities include screening for symptoms and temperature taking of all of our members, patients, visitors, physicians and employees, and requiring protective masks to be worn by staff and visitors at all of our medical buildings to help prevent the spread of infection.
"We are grateful to our entire staff and physicians for their dedication to our patients. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, we will continue to have programs and practices in place to support and protect our most critical resource for providing quality care -- our people.
"At no time were any of Kaiser Permanente’s facilities in San Bernardino County closed to the public for any reason."
