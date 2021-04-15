Students at high schools in Fontana have not been inside a classroom for more than a year, but many of them are very glad to have been able to return to another important location: the playing field.
After the lengthy shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, prep sports competition finally resumed last month, bringing joy to hundreds of athletes in the Fontana Unified School District -- even though they had to adjust to major changes, including drastically shortened seasons.
Terry Abernathy, the principal at Kaiser High School (who is moving on to a new position in the district office), said after watching the Cats win a recent baseball game that he is very glad that the players can be involved in sports again. Simply participating is a big victory for them, no matter what the scoreboard says.
"Just having kids out here has made a difference with their social/emotional development," he said. "We've had a lot of kids who were disengaged (during Distance Learning), and this gives them a reason to be motivated again and really participate in class so that they can be excited to come out here and play."
His remarks were consistent with studies compiled by the Aspen Institute, which said that regular physical activity benefits health in many ways, and that active kids go on to do better in life.
"Organized sports activity helps children develop and improve cognitive skills," according to the Aspen Institute website. "Physical activity in general is associated with improved academic achievement, including grades and standardized test scores."
The Aspen Institute conducted a nationwide survey of high school athletes to gauge whether their level of interest stayed high during the health crisis over the past year. Two-thirds of the respondents expressed concern they could catch or transmit COVID-19 through sports participation, but the vast majority said their interest to play sports has remained the same or grown over the past year.
Fortunately, coronavirus case rates have dropped dramatically throughout Southern California over the past three months, opening the door for competition (which some observers had been afraid would not happen).
While some students in Fontana ultimately decided to not be involved in athletics this spring, causing a few of the teams to cancel their seasons, many other athletes have been extremely enthusiastic.
Kaiser baseball coach Mike Spinuzzi said it has been difficult to accommodate the players while also conforming to the restrictions that have been placed on them due to the health concerns.
"Normally, we play 24 winterball games and then we play a regular season," Spinuzzi said. But not only did the entire winter schedule get called off, but the team had only three weeks of practice to get ready for the first contest.
"It's been hard on the kids in Fontana, and we've got to do whatever we can to help them, and being out here on the field right now is part of that," he said.
In addition to baseball, other outdoor sports that are taking place in April and May in Fontana include softball, soccer, tennis, and track. Basketball is also scheduled to get under way at the end of April. The CIF Southern Section announced on April 12 that post-season playoffs will be held for these sports.
Football began in March and will end on April 17, with no playoffs planned.
Brandon Colbrunn, the athletic director at Fontana High School, said that while the Steelers could not field a football team, they will be doing their best to bring about a positive experience for other teams.
"We are excited and nervous to bring back the limited amount of competition that we can provide for our student-athletes," Colbrunn said. "It’s been a long time coming, and it’s going to be a much greater challenge than usual. However, our coaches and players are working hard to conform to all of the new regulations and procedures."
Those procedures include COVID-19 testing for the players, and while fans are allowed to attend games, they must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Football players at Kaiser, Summit, and Jurupa Hills high schools have had to adjust to rather odd situations, including having their games on Saturday mornings.
"These Saturday games are difficult," said Summit coach Nick Matheny. "Usually, games are on a Friday night, there are a lot of people in the stands, there's music playing -- there's a lot of outside activity that gets you up for the game."
Jurupa Hills football coach Citos Marinez acknowledged the difficulties, but said: "We just wanted to make the most of this season."
Marinez said that there has actually been one positive development resulting from the rescheduling headaches in the FUSD: local rivalries are being enhanced. Fontana schools are now playing each other, which didn't always happen under normal circumstances.
"The cool thing is that we are able to play Kaiser and Summit, which we were never able to do before," Marinez said. "It's special to us because this is a football town, and Kaiser and Summit are great programs. If you're a good football team in this city, it means you're a good football team in Southern California."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.