Authorities are continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana cultivations in several cities in San Bernardino County at the start of the New Year, and one of the locations was in Fontana, according to the Sheriff's Department.
During Week 19 of Operation Hammer Strike (Jan. 3-9), investigators and deputies served 31 search warrants at various locations, including one in the 16000 block of Maestro Way in Fontana.
Other locations were in Lucerne Valley, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, Adelanto, Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Victorville, Newberry Springs, El Mirage, Upland, and El Monte.
During that week, investigators arrested 15 suspects and seized a total of 12,370 marijuana plants, 3,361.7 pounds of processed marijuana, eight guns, 92.5 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, and more than $55,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 122 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as 12 indoor locations. Investigators mitigated one electrical bypass and recovered one stolen recreational vehicle.
----- THEN IN WEEK 20 of the ongoing operation (Jan. 10-16), investigators served 18 search warrants at locations in Lucerne Valley, Wonder Valley, Adelanto, Hesperia, Twentynine Palms, and Helendale.
During that week, Sheriff's personnel located and arrested 15 suspects. Investigators seized 7,095 marijuana plants, 5,045.5 pounds of processed marijuana, 11 guns, 1,583 grams of concentrated marijuana, and more than $5,600 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 63 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as two THC extraction labs. Investigators located one live fragmentation hand grenade, which was destroyed in place by deputies from the Sheriff's Arson/Bomb Division.
