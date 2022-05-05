Authorities are investigating the murder of a Fontana man in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino on April 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:45 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station were dispatched to the 1900 block of Adams Street for a report of a shooting.
Deputies arrived and found the victim, Jorge Godina-Lopez, 22, had been shot while standing outside a residence. Godina-Lopez was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation. No further information is currently available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
