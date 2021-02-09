Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying six suspects who brutally assaulted a teenager during an incident in Fontana last month.
The incident occurred in the parking lot at A & J Liquor Store / Answer Bail Bonds, located at 13677 Foothill Boulevard, on Jan. 22 at 6:55 p.m., according to the Fontana Police Department.
While a female driver was backing into a parking spot with her teenage son, the driver of a black Ford Raptor was impatient and began verbally assaulting and threatening the female driver, at which time her son began verbally defending his mother.
The son then was physically assaulted by one suspect, and five other suspects joined in, beating him unconscious. The assault continued even after the boy was unconscious, which could result in attempted murder charges if the suspects are arrested.
In surveillance video footage of the incident, one suspect could be seen driving a Chevrolet truck (possibly a Silverado), and another suspect could be seen fleeing in the Ford Raptor. A suspect with a hoodie returned later in the evening to pick up his white sedan. That suspect also left Answer Bail Bonds just prior to participating in the assault.
The video can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/jyscorpio/posts/10217782214298473
Persons who have any information about this incident are urged to contact Detective T. Burton at (909) 350-8003.
