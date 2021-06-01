Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted an elderly disabled woman in her home, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue. The suspect entered the home by removing screens from the window and forcing his way into the room where the victim was.
The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray shorts. The suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck of the letter “S” and a tattoo on his left forearm.
Prior to assaulting the elderly woman, the suspect entered another residence on the same block of Juniper and sexually assaulted another female but was scared off by a family member, police said.
Persons who have information regarding either incident, have surveillance camera footage, or can identify the suspect are urged to contact Detective V. Gutierrez at (909) 350-8170 or at vgutierrez@fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.