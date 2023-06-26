Authorities served 10 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in San Bernardino County, including one location in Fontana, during the week of June 17-23 as part of Operation Consequences, the county's ongoing targeted crime suppression program.
In addition to serving the search warrants in the cities of Hesperia, Phelan, San Bernardino, Barstow, Adelanto, Apple Valley, and Palmdale, the county investigated a location in the 9600 block of Sultana Avenue in Fontana.
During the seven-day period, investigators seized a total of 40 firearms, four of which were ghost guns, and more than 1,400 pounds of methamphetamine. Investigators made nine felony arrests, the Sheriff's Department said.
