Authorities served 31 search warrants in various cities, including one in Fontana, and arrested 24 people as part of the targeted crime suppression efforts of “Operation Consequences” during the week of March 18-24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The ongoing operation, which has been taking place for the past several months, involves investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
The recent one-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of Hesperia and Victorville on March 24, also included arrests in Adelanto, Victorville, Apple Valley, Barstow, Highland, Perris, and Fullerton, along with the 16100 block of Malaga Avenue in Fontana.
Investigators seized a total of 44 firearms, 22 of which were unserialized (ghost guns). In addition, investigators located and seized more than 10 pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
