Lots of local residents have been ordering food recently, but authorities are warning that there have been several recent scams involving food delivery services.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department posted a Facebook message about the most recent scam, which took place when Dog Haus had a Postmates delivery driver show up to pick up food, but the delivery was cancelled.
Dog Haus received a phone call from a subject claiming to be Postmates corporate representative telling them to have the delivery drivers call to reset their Postmates password. The drivers called and reset their password that was provided by the subject claiming to be Postmates. Once their password was reset, the suspect took the delivery driver's money out of their Postmates account.
"We are urging food delivery drivers to be aware of this scam and to not provide their password over the phone to subjects claiming to be from the delivery companies," the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. said.
