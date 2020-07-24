A drive-through back-to-school backpack event and grocery distribution for underserved families will be held on July 26.
The event will be held at 2 p.m. at The Hitch Burger Grill, 10789 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga.
The event will be first-come, first-serve, but attendees are asked to not line up early.
Each family will have the opportunity to receive fresh groceries, and school children will be provided with backpacks filled with school supplies. Each family can receive one bag of groceries and two backpacks per car.
The event is being coordinated by Project Boon in conjunction with Hillside Community Church, Firm Media, and Omnitrans.
Donations are welcome. To help support this project, persons can visit www.projectboon.org.
For more information about the event, email info@projectboon.org or call (951) 305-3038.
