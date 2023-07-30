A Back to School Extravaganza will be held at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The free event, which is coordinated by the library along with the Fontana Unified School District, will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
The event will include student and family library resources, vendors, crafts, story time, balloons, face painting, and opportunities to win prizes.
FUSD representatives will be available to answer questions.
The FUSD’s school year will begin on Aug. 3.
