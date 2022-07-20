A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23.
Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
In addition, free groceries will be distributed at the event, and there will also be health screenings and community resources.
The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard.
The giveaway is hosted by Community Health Systems, Project Boon, HomeStreet Bank, Sen. Connie Leyva, San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes, Colton Joint Unified School District, and Feeding America.
For more information, call (951) 212-6306.
