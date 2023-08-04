San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., hosted a Backpack Giveaway at Mary B. Lewis Elementary School in Bloomington on Aug. 5.
This initiative supported students from all grades by providing each with a backpack filled with essential school supplies and resources.
“With the new school year upon us, ensuring our students are prepared is a top priority. As a former teacher, I see firsthand the importance of equipping students with the necessary tools at the start of the school year,” Baca said.
Key community partners, including Molina Healthcare, California Highway Patrol, and various county departments, were in attendance to help Baca distribute the backpacks and other valuable resources.
“Our community is coming together to support our students, particularly those who are underserved. This initiative is a testament to our shared commitment to their success. We are excited to start the school year on a positive note,” Baca said.
