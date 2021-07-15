A Back-to-School Backpack Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 17.
The event is coordinated by Community Health Systems, Inc. and Project Boon.
Backpacks and school supplies will be given to children, and prepared food and groceries will be distributed to families.
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard.
There will be two backpacks provided for each car, while supplies last.
For more information, visit projectboon.org or call (951) 305-3038.
