Happy New Year! How's everything going so far with your resolutions?
If you’re like me, not very well.
On the last day of 2019, I resolved that I would get more exercise and eat healthier.
On the first day of 2020, I sat there like a blob in front of the TV and ate way too much junk.
Apparently, I'm not the only one having this kind of trouble.
It is estimated that the resolution failure rate is as high as 92 percent, according to WalletHub, which recently released a study entitled "2020's Best and Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions."
Out of 182 of the largest United States cities, Fontana ranked toward the bottom at No. 124, the study said. (San Diego was No. 1.)
In the separate categories, Fontana was No. 121 in the "Health Resolutions Rank" and No. 139 in the "Financial Resolutions Rank," WalletHub said. (You can find out how the study’s findings were determined by visiting https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-new-years-resolutions/28749/)
There can be obstacles to success for many of us. But I'm not yet giving up hope. I am still striving to do better, even as I express my rage at McDonald's for having the audacity to bring back its 2-for-$5 mix-and-match special right now. Argh, don't tempt me like that!
The good news, especially for a fast food fanatic like me, is that some foods that are both good-tasting AND healthy actually exist.
I happen to enjoy salads and not just Big Macs, and so my goal this year is to greatly increase the consumption of the former and reduce the overindulgence of the latter.
I'm aware that many dietary experts caution that some salads are, in fact, not all that great for our bodies. But salads would at least be beneficial in comparison to other choices, and (in combination with an increase in walking) could help me make a positive turnaround in 2020.
----- WITH THAT in mind, here are my three favorite salads that I enjoy at restaurants:
• No. 3 -- Green Goddess Cobb salad with chicken from Panera Bread;
• No. 2 -- Salad (in general) from Souplantation;
• No. 1 -- Farmer's Chopped Cobb salad at Farmer Boys.
For a complete meal that is truly delicious and satisfying, nothing beats the Farmer's Chopped Cobb. It's got everything that I crave -- chicken, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and greens -- all for a desirable calorie total of 661.
I'll be having a lot more of this terrific salad this year, and I'll also be trying some others (including the Charbroiled Chicken Salad at Farmer Boys, which has even fewer calories -- 614). However, I will definitely stay away from the giant hamburgers at Farmer Boys, which, while certainly tasty, are terrible in the nutrition department.
----- SO WHAT IS YOUR favorite salad to eat at a restaurant?
Let us know, and you could possibly win a free meal thanks to our Fontana Herald News Facebook contest.
To enter, simply "like" this column on the Fontana Herald News Facebook page and include your name and your favorite salad from a restaurant in Fontana. A random drawing will be held, and a lucky winner will receive a $25 restaurant gift card.
All entries need to be received between Thursday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced in the Herald News on Friday, Jan. 17, and we'll also announce which salads were the most popular. Enter for your chance to win!
