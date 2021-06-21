A bank robbery was reported in Fontana on the afternoon of Monday, June 21.
At about 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chase Bank at Cherry and Baseline avenues in the northwestern area of the city.
The suspect passed a note to a bank employee and the employee gave the suspect money in return, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
The suspect fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing at this time, Anderson said.
