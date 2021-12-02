A bank robbery took place in Fontana on Thursday, Dec. 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:18 p.m., police received a 911 call of a robbery at the Chase Bank in the 16000 block of Foothill Boulevard.
The robber took money and fled the location.
Detectives are actively working this case, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.