Cassidy Barraza, who is graduating this year from Jurupa Hills High School, has some advice for her younger classmates.
“Don’t procrastinate,” she said. “The workload may seem overwhelming at first, but once you find a balance between your schoolwork and personal life, high school becomes much more manageable. (P.S. Don’t let the senioritis hit!)”
Barraza is living proof that this is sound advice. On May 22, she was named the school’s valedictorian, achieving a 4.82 grade point average while also participating in numerous campus activities.
While at Jurupa Hills, Barraza was involved in the Academic Decathlon, Math Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, and the Journalism Club, among others.
After graduation on May 24, Barraza will be heading to UCLA, where she will major in business.
----- ALSO going to UCLA will be Prabjit Basra, the Jurupa Hills salutatorian. Basra will be studying molecular, cellular, and developmental biology.
“I would like to give back to my community by becoming a physician after medical school,” he said.
While in high school, Basra compiled a 4.71 GPA and also was president of NHS, CSF, and Math Club and vice president of the IB Club.
