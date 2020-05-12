A basketball coach at Fontana A.B. Miller High School has been arrested on sex charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 10, the Central Sheriff’s Station received a report of a suspicious relationship between Jovon Jenkins, who is a 45-year-old Bloomington resident, and a juvenile victim, the Sheriff's Department said.
The alleged victim is not a student at Miller but met Jenkins in 2017 while Jenkins was employed as a coach at Grand Terrace High School and a travel ball coach in Rialto.
On May 11, the Sheriff Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC) opened an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Jenkins was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center on charges of communicating with a minor with intent to commit sodomy, oral copulation of a minor, and sodomy of a minor. His bail was set at $250,000.
Jenkins, a walk-on coach at Miller, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Fontana Unified School District. The FUSD School Police Department is working with the Sheriff's Department and site administration regarding this situation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any unreported victims, should contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
