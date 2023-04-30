The theme for the 2023 Walk for Kids in Fontana was “Bee Inspired,” and many participants in the event were glad to promote that idea.
Dressed in bee costumes, the walkers created quite a buzz as they circled Fontana Park on the “bee-autiful” Sunday morning of April 30.
The Walk for Kids raised funds for the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House, which provides a “home away from home” to families while their children receive medical treatment at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital and other nearby hospitals.
