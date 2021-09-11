Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer will be coordinating the virtual Believe Walk on Sunday, Oct. 3 in support of programs and services at local cancer-fighting organizations.
Due to COVID-19, the Believe Walk will take place virtually for the second consecutive year.
The free event will feature fun activities and challenges for registered participants, including a photo scavenger hunt, a 30-day fitness challenge, and a pet photo/video challenge. To celebrate fundraising efforts, participants can earn exclusive Believe Walk rewards as they reach fundraising milestones.
A virtual kick-off event will be livestreamed on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. on Facebook @believewalk and BelieveWalk.com, including announcements of virtual activity/challenge winners and top fundraising teams/fundraisers.
“Although we will not be in person this year, we are committed to caring for cancer patients in our communities. Cancer doesn’t take a break during a pandemic. We are asking our community to come together to raise funds to support programs and services for cancer patients and their families,” said Nancy Negrette, chairman and president of Stater Bros. Charities.
Interested persons can register or donate at Believewalk.com or text BELIEVE21 to 243725.
