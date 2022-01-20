With the COVID-19 Omicron variant continuing its rampage throughout San Bernardino County, health officials are reminding residents about the immense value of getting vaccinated.
“Being vaccinated is the best way we can halt the spread of COVID-19,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira in a news release issued by the county. “If you are eligible for a booster, get it. If you have not received your first dose of the COVID vaccine, it’s never too late to get started.”
Vaccines have proven to be safe and effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19, including variants such as Delta and Omicron.
As the number of positive COVID-19 cases remains high, follow these safe practices to keep yourself and others safe:
• Get vaccinated or boosted if you are eligible.
• N95 and KN95 masks are the most effective options. Medical masks (surgical masks or disposable masks) are also effective options. Fabric masks are less effective, however, they can be improved by double masking. A close-fitting cloth mask can be worn on top of a surgical/disposable mask to improve the seal of the mask to the face. With any mask option, it is only effective if it is worn over your nose and mouth. • Stay home if you are feeling sick!
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated places. Maintain physical distancing when around others outside your household.
• Test to prevent spread to others.
• Monitor your health daily.
To make an appointment for a COVID test or vaccine, visit SBCovid19.com. Walk-ins are available at county-operated vaccination sites, but there will be long lines.
