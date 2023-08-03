Bethel A.M.E. Church in Fontana will hold a special event on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Rev. Terrence D. Sims, First Lady Jennifer, Jacob, and the Bethel A.M.E. Church family will welcome the Liberian American Community of Southern California (LACOSC) for an afternoon of food, fellowship, and worship.
The celebration will start at 1 p.m. with food and fellowship, followed by a spirit-filled worship service at 3 p.m.
All interested persons are welcome to attend.
Bethel A.M.E. holds regular worship services on Sundays at 9:45 a.m. at 16262 Baseline Avenue. For more information, visit the church virtually on Facebook, YouTube, or the website at www.bethelamefontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.