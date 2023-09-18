A series of Bible seminars for families will be held at the Fontana Seventh-day Adventist Church.
“Unveiling the 8 Sanctuary Oracles” will be presented on eight consecutive nights starting on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9236 Palmetto Avenue.
All of the presentations will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature Harold Zapata, who has been holding multi-media seminars for 34 years. Admission is free.
Zapata said the events will provide a “Bible journey deep inside the hidden treasures of Revelation’s sanctuary and Earth’s last days.”
There will be worshipful music and nightly dinner afterwards.
(1) comment
Sounds like a cult meeting. Just say no
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.