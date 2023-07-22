A bicyclist died after being struck by an automobile in Fontana on July 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 6:16 p.m., officers from the Fontana Police Department responded to the intersection of Jurupa and Mulberry avenues in the southwestern area of the city.
The bicyclist, Manjeet Singh, a 33-year-old resident of Riverside, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.
The Fontana P.D. was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.