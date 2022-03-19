A bicyclist died in an incident in Bloomington on March 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 7th Street at 9:45 p.m.
Cesar Larios, a 48-year-old resident of Bloomington, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 10:04 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
