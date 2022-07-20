A bicyclist from Fontana died after being involved in a traffic collision in Ontario, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
On July 11 at about 8:50 a.m., Ontario Police Department officers responded to the scene of the incident at S. Haven Avenue and Mission Boulevard.
The bicyclist, Rene Morales, 48, suffered injuries and was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Six days later, on July 17 at 11:21 p.m., Morales was pronounced deceased.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Ontario P.D. was investigating the incident.
