A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fontana on Nov. 1, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:28 a.m., a 25-year-old male bicyclist was eastbound on Foothill Boulevard, west of Almeria Avenue, when he was rear ended by a 2014-2015 white Mazda 6. The vehicle fled the scene of the collision and the bicyclist sustained injuries to his right leg, police said in a Facebook post.
Fontana P.D.'s Traffic Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this case.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call (909) 350-7770 (in regard to Report #20-13702).
