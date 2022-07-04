A big crowd gathered at Miller Park for the City of Fontana's Fireworks Spectacular on July 4.
This was the first time that the city held a free Fourth of July event at the park. No events were held the past two years, and previous celebrations had taken place at Fontana High School.
Attendees (many of whom were dressed in patriotic red, white, and blue clothing) had a chance to choose among several food vendors, and they also watched a concert by Yachtley Crew, a band that plays soft rock hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.