The City of Fontana will be participating in the statewide Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m.
Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are an opportunity to practice how to be safer during earthquakes: "Drop, Cover and Hold On."
ShakeOut has also been organized to encourage individuals, communities, schools, or organizations to update emergency plans and supplies, and to secure their space in order to prevent damage and injuries.
Residents are invited to register for the event at ShakeOut.org/register.
----- THEN on Saturday, Oct. 23, an Earthquake and Emergency Preparedness Fair will be held at the San Bernardino County Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This free event offers residents the opportunity to learn how to prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The day will also feature hands-on preparedness demonstrations, expert speakers, resources, and emergency supplies at partner booths.
The event takes place outdoors in the Museum’s parking lot and is free to all attendees. Museum galleries will be open during the event and regular admission applies.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free. For more information, visit sbcounty.gov/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.