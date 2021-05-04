Traffic was heavily impacted on the Interstate 15 Freeway in northwestern Fontana because a big rig was on fire on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 4.
The tractor/trailer burst into flames, causing some of the lanes on both sides of the freeway to be blocked for a period of time near Duncan Canyon Road.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
In addition, a separate fire erupted north of Fontana in the Devore area earlier in the day. This fire burned 20 acres, was 0 percent contained, and had a moderate forward rate of progress as of 2:30 p.m., according to a Twitter post by the San Bernardino National Forest.
Devore Heights, Hall Ranch, and Matthew Ranch were being threatened by the Devore Fire.
