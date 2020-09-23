Big rigs collided in an intersection in southwestern Fontana on Sept. 23, causing an injury to one of the drivers, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Etiwanda and Slover avenues, a big rig and trailer were heading west on Slover, turning north on Etiwanda on a red light. A big rig with no trailer was traveling north on Etiwanda, driving through the intersection on a green light. They collided, forcing the northbound truck to cross over the center island, striking yet another big rig with a trailer, knocking it over.
More than 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the roadway, forcing road closures in all directions for more than three hours.
The Ontario Police Department and Fire Department assisted with the cleanup, along with City of Fontana EPA personnel.
