Birch High School’s graduates in the Class of 2023 were honored during a May 23 ceremony, featuring introspective speeches from continuation school students who persevered through personal challenges in their pursuit of a diploma.
The commencement took place at the Ontario Convention Center.
Graduate Deshay Burt shared her heartfelt thanks to her family and Birch teachers and staff for their unwavering support before offering her peers advice and hope for the future.
“Thank you to my family for never giving up on me and inspiring me to be the best that I can possibly be,” Burt said. “Let us never give up on our dreams and goals and let this be the start of something greater.”
Fellow graduate Jermaine Montes echoed Burt’s sentiment in his address, which he delivered simultaneously in American Sign Language.
“Thank you to those who were there with me during my time at Birch, you made me the person I am today,” Montes said. “Each of you that faced adversity and won, please take a moment and congratulate yourselves.”
