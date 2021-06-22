Allana Rose Montano was born on June 10 at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center.
The girl weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
Her parents are Tiffany Vickroy of Fontana and Gilbert Montano of San Bernardino.
Her grandparents are Dianne Antunez and Tim Vickroy of Fontana, and her great-grandparents are Robin and Victor Antunez and Jeanne Vickroy.
Her aunts are Jessica and Nicole and her cousins are Zoey and Axel.
