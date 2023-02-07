To commemorate Black History Month, select administrators as well as staff members from the Fontana Unified School District’s Student Services, Teaching and Learning, and Human Resources divisions held their first Black History Month celebration symposium at Fontana High School on Feb. 4.
A large number of students and their families attended the symposium, which included a keynote address from Dr. Roy Rogers, who spoke about the importance of celebrating Black History Month and its relevance to the community.
Black students were recognized for outstanding academic performance and received certificates of Silver (3.0 to 3.49 GPA), Gold (3.5 to 3.99 GPA), and Superintendent's Honor Roll (4.0 and higher).
The event included an African-American dance performance by Southridge Tech. The group was led by Regina Ferguson, and the dancers were Madelyn Bustamante, Amber Johnson, Haley Loveridge, Brooklyn Matthews, Faye Mercado, Rasheed Zariyah, Gisselle Salazar, Jazmin Torres, Jamya Miley, Olaoluwa Oluwadamilola Okuniyi-Okusanya.
Also performing was Southridge Teach Casa Del Tambor, led by Jessica Poole. The drummers were David Mendoza, Sophie Aguilar, Tristan Haislip, Genesis Junco, Hazel Venancio-Vazquez, William Torrez, Isaiah Murphy, and Erick Ortega-Hernandez.
The day concluded with some original spoken word poetry by Wayne Ruble Middle School students and a step-show performance, which highlighted the richness and history of Black culture, from members of Omega Psi Phi and Phi Beta Sigma fraternities.
At the end of the symposium, students, parents, staff, and community leaders shared positive feedback about their experiences and received lunch and T-shirts commemorating Black History Month.
----- ADDITIONAL Black History Month events will take place later this month in Fontana.
• On Saturday, Feb. 25, the 55th San Bernardino County Black History Month Parade and Expo will be held in northern Fontana. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Citrus and Summit avenues. The expo will follow the parade in the Home Depot parking lot on Sierra Lakes Parkway. The event is organized by the North Fontana Black Awareness Parade Committee. For more information about the event and vendor applications, call (909) 333-9950.
• Also on Feb. 25, the City of Fontana will be presenting the annual Jazz Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. at Miller Park Amphitheater, 17002 Arrow Boulevard. Admission is free. For more information about this event, call (909) 349-6975.
