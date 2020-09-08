A LifeStream community blood drive will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Fontana.
The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Juniper Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7347 Juniper Avenue.
Donors will receive a special edition Patriot Day/9-11 Remembrance T-shirt.
LifeStream tests all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors learn results and if their plasma could help current COVID-19 patients. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected. Donors also receive free cholesterol screening.
All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering and submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
To make an appointment, call LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
