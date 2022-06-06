A blood drive will take place at the Fontana Police Department, 17005 Upland Avenue, on Wednesday, June 8.
The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors will be given a “Fearless Fighters” T-shirt while supplies last.
Persons who are interested in donating blood can contact Jacqueline Ayala at (909) 350-7758 or jayala@fontana.org to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.