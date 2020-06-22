A blood drive will be held at St. Bernardine Medical Center on Wednesday, June 24.
The event will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the bloodmobile at 2101 N. Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino.
To maintain social distancing, appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Face coverings are required.
For appointments, call Kathleen McDonnell at (909) 475-5083.
