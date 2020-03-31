A blood drive will be held in Fontana on Wednesday, April 1.
The LifeStream blood drive will take place at New Body New Mind Fitness, 16023 Baseline Avenue, from noon to 6 p.m.
Donors will receive a $5 gasoline card. Donors will also receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Lyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Blood donations are urgently needed, LifeStream said.
Persons who are healthy and feeling well are urged to donate blood.
For more information, call (800) 879-4484.
