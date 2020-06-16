A blood drive will be held on Thursday, June 18 in Rancho Cucamonga.
The event will take place at Jimmy John's, 9670 Haven Avenue, Suite 102 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the LifeStream Bloodmobile.
All donors will receive a free classic sandwich and cookie, courtesy of Jimmy John's. A DJ will provide live music.
To maintain social distancing, appointments are recommended. Walk-ins are welcome, and face coverings are required.
For appointments, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
