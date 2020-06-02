A LifeStream community blood drive will be held on Thursday, June 4 at New Mind New Body Fitness, 16023 Baseline Avenue, Unit 2 in Fontana from noon to 6 p.m.
Blood donors will receive a coupon valid for two free tacos and soft drink, courtesy of Baker’s Drive-Thru.
Interested persons are urged to set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
